Cindy Crawford's 14-year-old daughter is about to take over the fashion world

Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber, is just 14-years-old, but she’s already on the verge of taking over the modelling industry.

Gerber, who was the face of Versace’s kids line at age 10, just landed two new gigs modelling for Alexander Wang and Chrome Hearts. Watch your back, Gigi.

Story by Aly Weisman, editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss.

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.