Cindy Crawford's Gorgeous Kids Are Collaborating On A New Instagram Account

instagram.com/presley_gerber Cindy Crawford’s photogenic offspring: Kaia, 13, with big brother and fashion photographer, Presley, 15.

Cindy Crawford’s teenage son and daughter are following in their supermodel mum’s footsteps by collaborating on a new Instagram account in which 15-year-old Presley takes fashion photos of his gorgeous 13-year-old sister, Kaia.

The account, which the siblings have simply titled @kbyp, started five months ago with this initial post:

Summer vibes… Nothing but peace. A photo posted by @kbyp on Jun 6, 2014 at 7:52pm PDT

The account has since garnered over 5,600 followers and is growing by the second thanks to mum’s endorsement on her own Instagram account, which has over 186,000 followers.

“Love seeing my my kids work together for @kbyp #proudmama” Crawford captioned the below photo last week.

Love seeing my my kids work together for @kbyp #proudmama A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Oct 10, 2014 at 7:28pm PDT

While Kaia and Presley are busy posting to their personal Instagram accounts (over 32,ooo followers and over 22,000 followers, respectively), the @kbyp account currently only has 11 photos.

It showcases more serene pictures like this:

Just laying in the grass A photo posted by @kbyp on Jun 6, 2014 at 7:55pm PDT

Beachin it A photo posted by @kbyp on Jun 6, 2014 at 7:19pm PDT

And brighter photos that capture the 13-year-old’s young spirit:

Happy Fathers Day! Ein von @kbyp gepostetes Foto am Jun 6, 2014 at 6:02 PDT

#goldenhour A photo posted by @kbyp on Jul 7, 2014 at 4:47pm PDT

A photo posted by @kbyp on Oct 10, 2014 at 6:23pm PDT

One thing is for sure, Kaia is a dead ringer for her 48-year-old supermodel mum:

A photo posted by @kbyp on Oct 10, 2014 at 7:13pm PDT