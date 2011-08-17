Just So You Know, Cindy Crawford Is Still Stunning

Cindy Crawford‘s Harper’s Bazaar cover is one of the most beautiful September shots we’ve seen.



The woman is 45 — and looks about 20 years younger.

And the nice thing about her longevity?

The chance to see trends come and go.

While Crawford’s iconic look will always be fresh-faced, Pepsi-ad Americana, it’s great to see her get to test out some seriously avant-garde couture.

