Just So You Know, Cindy Crawford Is Still Stunning

Cindy Crawford‘s Harper’s Bazaar cover is one of the most beautiful September shots we’ve seen.
The woman is 45 — and looks about 20 years younger.
And the nice thing about her longevity?
The chance to see trends come and go.
While Crawford’s iconic look will always be fresh-faced, Pepsi-ad Americana, it’s great to see her get to test out some seriously avant-garde couture.
