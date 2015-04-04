Glamour editor Cindi Leive shares her 2 favourite interview questions

All hiring managers have their favourite interview questions — some pepper candidates with impossible brainteasers, while others take a more relaxed approach.

The New York Times’ Adam Bryant recently interviewed Cindi Leive, editor-in-chief of Glamour magazine, about leadership, management, and hiring.

Leive shared with Bryant her two go-to interview questions.

“I always ask people why they want the job,” she told Bryant. “There’s not one right answer, but I want to see that there is a reason.”

She also she wants a candidate to convince her of their value by saying “something along the lines of: ‘I really want this position. I think I could do something great with it, and I’d be so excited to join your team,'” she told Bryant. “I’m always pleased when somebody does that.”

Her second favourite is, “

What would you be doing if you weren’t in this business at all?” With this question she is hoping to get a sense of what people’s lives look like outside of work, and wants to ensure that they value a work-life balance. “I have definitely seen that people who have full lives are not just happier but also tend to be better at their jobs,” she explained.

As for the rest of Leive’s interview questions, she says they’re designed to give her an idea of the candidates enthusiasm and curiosity. “At least half the questions I ask are to just hear how the person talks when they respond. Are they confident? Are they interested? Have they thought through a few stories before the interview?”

