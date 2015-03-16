'Cinderella' has a huge $70 million opening weekend

Disney Audiences were taken with Disney’s latest live-action adaptation.

Disney’s live-action adaptations of its fairy tales continue to be box-office gold.

“Cinderella” debuted to a huge $US70.1 million at theatres opening weekend.

It wasn’t the highest-grossing opening for a Disney movie in March. (That title belongs to “Alice in Wonderland” and “Oz the Great and Powerful.”)

Still, the opening for “Cinderella” is the sixth-best March opening weekend.

The film is playing immensely well overseas, too.

“Cinderella” has already made over $US132 million worldwide.

However, it’s not clear how much of the weekend’s gross should be attributed to kid’s eagerness to see one of Disney’s most-beloved princesses on the big screen.

Other than Helena Bonham-Carter and Cate Blanchett, there were no big name draws.

Cinderella is played by Lily James, best known for “Wrath of the Titans” and “Downton Abbey,” two roles most young children would not be familiar with. Richard Madden, from HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” plays the prince.

Instead, an exclusive “Frozen” short only playing ahead of “Cinderella” showings may very well be one factor that helped draw in the crowds.

