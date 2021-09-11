The 10 most cringeworthy moments in the ‘Cinderella’ remake starring Camila Cabello- from creepy sexual innuendos to weird song choices

- “Cinderella” is a modern musical remake of the classic fairytale, starring Camila Cabello as the lead.
- This is Cabello’s film debut alongside musical veterans like Idina Menzel and James Corden.
- Warning: This post contains some spoilers for “Cinderella.”
“Cinderella” retells the famous fairytale but with a few twists to update the story for a modern age. Billy Porter plays a genderless Fairy Godmother called Fab G, Cinderella now wants to become a dressmaker, and the wicked stepmother, played by Menzel, is misunderstood rather than evil.
Plus it’s filled with cover tunes from Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” to Queen’s “Somebody To Love,” along with two original songs sung by Cabello and Menzel.
Written and directed by “Pitch Perfect” writer Kay Cannon, it’s produced by James Corden who also stars in the movie as a mouse.
The sexual innuendos such as when Cinderella’s suitor says, “parsnips, turnips, rutabagas, the fleshiest fruit on the earth” or when a princess mocks the prince saying, “He’s not working with much upstairs and I’d be surprised if it was different elsewhere” just come off as weird or somewhat creepy within the context.
The movie’s modern references, such as Fab G’s (Billy Porter) saying, “Yas future queen, Yas!” feel very much like an older person trying to appeal to a Gen Z audience without really understanding the slang used.
It’s also unclear which viewers they’re trying to appeal to when a character use the word “poppin'” then multiple characters refer to the Prince’s butt as a “tush tush.” What are we 5 years old?
One example of this is early in the movie when a princess is trying to persuade Prince Robert (Nicholas Galitzine) by explaining how much of the world they will be able to rule. At this point, the Prince and his friends are being characterized as playboys and so they end up messing around during the princess’ pitch.
Hench (Francis Martin “Fra” Fee), who is part of the Prince’s entourage and takes offense to Robert saying that it’s hard to foxhunt while drunk, starts a fight with the Prince right in front of the princess.
Granted, it’s not meant to be taken this seriously, but would normal teenagers start fights about something so miniscule?
Take Hench, the clown who started a pillow fight over hunting at the beginning of the movie, later in the movie, he has this really deep speech about love that surprises not only his friends but the audience.
“What is life if you’re not with the person you love, right?” Hench asks. “Otherwise we might as well just close our eyes and take the old mud nap because nothing else matters.”
The stepsisters, Malvolia (Maddie Baillio) and Narissa (Charlotte Spencer), are also underdeveloped, leading to one scene talking with Cinderella about the importance of self-love. Still, for the rest of the movie they chase after men.
For example, in the second verse of “Somebody To Love” by Queen, Prince Robert has to sing, “I work hard every day of my life, I work ’til I ache in my bones” around his own servants, which almost feels he’s taunting them.
“Am I Wrong” by Norwegian duo Nico & Vinz also feels weirdly out of place for characters to sing to each other.
But nothing will top the White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” cover, which Robert sings where the people he’s “fighting off” is a group of beautiful princesses who just want to be his bride.
However, there’s something about seeing the cello being smashed into pieces after “Seven Nation Army” that just seemed so strange.
It was clearly not common within the world of “Cinderella” as it was met with shock and gasps. And yet somehow the cello player, who smashed the instrument, was immediately handed a new one.
Princess Gwen has very few lines and most of them are just her breaking awkward silences by trying to talk about her progressive ideas, which have clear references to modern issues like climate change and war profiteering.
At one point Gwen asks, “Why are we spending money on catapults when we have so many already? It really just benefits the catapult makers.”
She’s also described as the “people’s princess” despite never hanging out with the people outside the palace.
If this only occurred once, it may have been a funny moment, but the rate at which it happens makes it almost seem like “Cinderella” is mocking these progressive ideas, at worst. At best, it’s just an unsucessful update to the classic story.
However, this raised a question of why the shopowner of “Santiago y Hermanos” spoke English with a very strong British accent. In fact, the range of accents in the movie were just forms of British accents, American accents, and one character from a different country, who boasted a Caribbean accent.
It begs the question of why did the shop owner use a different language to name the store? Was it to honor an ancestor or to make the store sound more exotic?
I guess we won’t find out until the “Cinderella” sequel, if there’s one in the works.
While this can be excused, what cannot be excused is the fact that the town crier’s second rap ends each line with “yo” because the writers could not find another word to rhyme with “yo.”
Is that a cringe-worthy moment or just plain horrifying?
When the mice get turned into humans, they make clear that they don’t know where the palace is, but this is quickly forgotten and not really explained as to how the mice eventually know where to go.
Then there’s the scene towards the end of the movie when Cinderella is talking about her feelings for the Prince. The mouse, played by James Acaster, agrees with Corden’s mouse that Cinderella has a “true love” for the Prince despite mocking her less than a minute beforehand for saying she was in love after “one night.”
Which one is it mousey?