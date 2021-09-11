The 10 most cringeworthy moments in the ‘Cinderella’ remake starring Camila Cabello- from creepy sexual innuendos to weird song choices

Cinderella gets a “girlboss” update in this retelling of the fairytale, starring Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel and James Corden.

In Amazon Prime’s modern musical version of “Cinderella,” Camila Cabello makes her film debut as the titular character alongside musical veterans like Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, and James Corden.

“Cinderella” retells the famous fairytale but with a few twists to update the story for a modern age. Billy Porter plays a genderless Fairy Godmother called Fab G, Cinderella now wants to become a dressmaker, and the wicked stepmother, played by Menzel, is misunderstood rather than evil.

Plus it’s filled with cover tunes from Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” to Queen’s “Somebody To Love,” along with two original songs sung by Cabello and Menzel.

Written and directed by “Pitch Perfect” writer Kay Cannon, it’s produced by James Corden who also stars in the movie as a mouse.