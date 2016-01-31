A famous Instagrammer quit his comfortable NYC life to live in his dream treehouse

Photographer Foster Huntington once worked in the fashion industry in New York City, but he quit his cushy life to travel. Then, with the help of his friends, he built his dream home — a multi-platform treehouse.

Check out this photo book for more details on the Cinder Cone’s creation.

Story and editing by Chelsea Pineda

