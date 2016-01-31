US

A famous Instagrammer quit his comfortable NYC life to live in his dream treehouse

Chelsea Pineda

Photographer Foster Huntington once worked in the fashion industry in New York City, but he quit his cushy life to travel. Then, with the help of his friends, he built his dream home — a multi-platform treehouse.

Check out this photo book for more details on the Cinder Cone’s creation.

Story and editing by Chelsea Pineda

Follow INSIDER on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.