Cincinnati Bengals Fan Sues Team Because Two Drunk Men Fell On Her At A Game

Rebecca and Curtis Dunn are suing the Cincinnati Bengals, Hamilton Country, and Aramark, Paul Brown Stadium’s beer vendor, for injuries Rebecca Dunn suffered when two drunk men fell on her during the team’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 27, 2009.Dunn claims that she suffered a broken nose, a broken index finger, a bruised femur, a jammed toe, and a cap fell from her tooth as a result of the incident.



She says that beer vendors continued to serve the duo alcohol even though they were “noticeably intoxicated.”

According to the couple, Dunn’s medical bills exceeded $20,000 and her $700 pair of glasses were broken in the incident. The family is also suing for wages Dunn may have lost while she was unable to work. In the lawsuit Rebecca Dunn explains that she endured “great pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, and both temporary and permanent disability.”

She was treated at the stadium’s medical facility and by the time she was released, the parking garage where she left her car had closed, so she was forced to rent a room at a hotel.

At least she got to see a Bengals win!

