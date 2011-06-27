Did Terrell Owens Tear His ACL While Filming His Reality Show?

Photo: Boston Herald

ESPN’s Chris Mortenson is reporting that Terrell Owens has had surgery to repair a torn ACL within the last month.More interestingly, Mort reports, “One source said Owens was hurt while on site taping a television show for VH1.”



Although he cited another source who said Owens got hurt during a personal workout.

Seeing as how “The T.O. Show” largely consists of the wide receiver making out with girls and then crying a lot, it’s hard to fathom how this could have happened on set.

But he is 37-years-old, so any overzealous frolicking could have snapped that thing like an old rubber band.

Jason Rosenhaus, the brother of T.O.’s agent Drew, would neither confirm nor deny that the surgery took place, or the reason for the injury.

Owens will be a free agent when the lockout ends, and has said that he plans to play in 2011.

Source: ESPN

