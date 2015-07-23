CIMIC has landed $7 billion in new work and expects to hit its profit guidance

CIMIC, the former Leighton Holdings, has won $7 billion in new orders and expects to hit its profit targets for the full 2015 financial year.
The construction group today posted a 7.5% rise in net profit to $257 million for the six months to the end of June.
And the company confirmed full year profit guidance of between $450 million and $520 million.
Among the new contracts won, is a $900 million award for Sydney’s M4 East Motorway and a $474 million award for works on the Shatin to Central Line in Hong Kong.
CIMIC has also been awarded a $1.2 billion contract to develop a boundary control point between Hong Kong and China.
The company’s mining business also signed a $175 million services agreement for a copper mine in Chile.
