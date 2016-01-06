Madonna's dancer has managed to turn an ad for a boring cleaning product into something really watchable

The cleaning brand Cillit Bang has just launched its first global campaign and it has managed to find a bigger “maniac” than former brand ambassador Barry Scott to front it.

In the 97-second video, Daniel Cloud Campos — recognisable as one of Madonna’s front dancers — is a mechanic who discovers bottle of cleaning product in his garage.

The mechanic’s passion for sanitizing surfaces is so great that he cleans the entire building, all while performing extravagant dance moves to the Flashdance tune, “She’s a Maniac.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Cillit Bang is known in the UK for its intentionally cringeworthy advertising, which the new campaign aims to avoid.

The company said in a press release that the video introduces a new genre, “Cleantertainment.”

However, it remains to be seen whether Cleantertainment will generate hip hop and hardcore remixes like the brand’s former campaigns.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.