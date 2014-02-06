Here's How Much A Pack Of Cigarettes Costs Around The World

Everyone’s talking about cigarettes today in the wake of CVS Caremark’s huge decision to ban sales of tobacco.

Thanks to varying excise taxes, a pack of Marlboro reds runs just under $US5 in Kentucky, compared to $US14.50 in New York.

But the price of a pack of cigarettes varies even more by country to country.

This chart from Goldman Sachs shows cigarette prices (and what portion of that price is due to taxes) in dollar terms. Check it out:

