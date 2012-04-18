Cigarette Advertising Is On The Increase Again—And It's Entertainment Weekly's Fault

Photo: Javier Psilocybin / Flickr, CC

Cigarette advertising came back to the magazine business with a vengeance in Q1 2012, up 11 per cent to 160 pages, according to MagazineRadar.The rest of the magazine ad business is in decline.

Tobacco advertising has been down in recent years as stricter regulations prevented most companies from promoting their product. But a complete ban on tobacco promotion is not permitted by the First Amendment, according to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The company that won that ruling, Lorillard, has taken full advantage. Ad page placements for its Newport brand went up for a second straight year, according to MagazineRadar, by 67 per cent to 65 total pages. American Spirits, a brand of the Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co., increased ad pages by 10.5 pages (24 per cent) to 53.5 total pages.

The most-favoured magazines for cigarette ads are Motor Trend, Entertainment Weekly and National Enquirer.

From MagazineRadar:

Most advertising categories decreased ad pages in Q1 2012, but the tobacco and cigarettes category increased by 11 pages (+7%) to 160 total pages versus Q1 2011, as measured in 200 MPA member titles. This is a promising start to 2012, as the category was down in Q1 2011 and 2011 overall versus 2010.

The strong first quarter is largely due to Newport and Natural American Spirit, the top 2 advertisers in the category in both Q1 2012 and Q1 2011. Both increased ad pages in Q1 for the 2nd consecutive year; Newport increased by 26 pages (+67%) to 65 total pages, and Natural American Spirit increased by 10.5 pages (+24%) to 53.5 total pages in Q1 2012 versus the same period in 2011. 9 of the top 10 advertisers in Q1 2012 increased ad pages from Q1 2011 – with Zippo being the exception.

Motor Trend achieved top market share for tobacco advertisements with 8.5 pages, followed by Entertainment Weekly and National Enquirer – each with 8 pages. Newport placed all 8 of these pages for National Enquirer, as well as 7 pages in Entertainment Weekly. Natural American Spirit placed 3 pages in 12 titles, including Field & Stream, GQ, Rolling Stone and InStyle.

