This Clever Advertising Campaign Helps Wipe Out Ugly Graffiti

Karyne Levy

An advertising campaign is actually doing some good in the city of Bucharest in Romania.

People can snap photos of unsightly street art using their phones, and Cif — a cleaning company that’s behind the campaign — will come and clean up the offensive art.

Around 250,000 people visited the website, and 385 locations were cleaned using the app. You can see the before and after shots on an interactive map.

This app isn’t the first of its kind, either. The city of Escondido, California, has an app called Report It. Using the app, you can report graffiti, as well as potholes that you see, and the city will send someone out to fix the problem.

People take pictures of the offensive art.

And then a team from Cif comes and cleans it up.

Here’s what the walls look like before and after. Not bad!

Check out the whole YouTube video below:

(Via CNET)

