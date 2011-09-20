Meet The Hardcore Porn Star Getting A $53,000 Per Annum Pension From The Italian Senate

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Ilona Staller, better known as Cicciolina, is a 59-year-old Hungarian porn star who was a member of the Italian parliament for one term from 1987 til 1992.Now her critics are outraged that from next year she will begin to receive the official pension for Italian members of parliament of $53,000 a year, reports The Guardian.



Here’s some facts about Cicciolina:

She was a member of the libertarian Radical party.

She’s stared in almost 40 hardcore films, and continued to star in them while in parliament.

She tabled 12 bills during her time in office, including “measures to introduce sex education in schools, give prisoners conjugal visits and ban vivisection”. All failed.

Before the first Gulf War, she offered to have sex with Saddam Hussein if he would release his foreign hostages.

She later made a similar offer to Osama Bin Laden.

In 1991 she helped form the Partito dell’Amore, a political party that campaigned for legalized brothels and “love parks”.

So, Cicciolina may be a controversial figure. But it’s worth noting that she is getting the same pension that any one term politician in Italy gets. And it’s worth noting even more that perks like these have survived the austerity plan.

