Expect Blistering Inflation And Two More Chinese Rate Hikes By The End Of The Year

Photo: Stuck in Customs on flickr

You have to pay attention to Chinese inflation and Chinese tightening, since there’s been no steadier driver of global markets than what’s happening on Shanghai markets.CICC expects hotter inflation and more tightening in the remainder of the year.



Caijing:

China consumer product index, the main gauge of inflation, is likely to rise above 4.4 per cent in November, according to a consensus forecast made by several financial institutions including China International Capital Corporation （CICC）, one of the country’s largest banking company.

CICC predicted China’s CPI to rise 4.8 per cent in December and decline in the first quarter of next year while remaining modest since then.

Meanwhile, expect two more 25 basis point rate hikes.

For more background on China and its relationship to the rest of the world’s markets, see here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.