This Cicada Live Cam Will Gross You Out

The 17-year cicadas are taking over the East Coast, and there’s nothing we can do about it. (They’ve already been spotted in New York!)



So, Animal Planet decided to embrace the unstoppable cicada invasion by filling an entire terrarium with non-biting bugs and live stream it.

If you’re one of the fortunate souls not living on the East Coast right now, take a look at what you’re missing out on:

Live video by Animal Planet L!ve

