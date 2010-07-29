Here Is The Sovereign Wealth Fund Making All Others Look Average

China’s sovereign wealth fund, China Investment Corp., has just announced profits and they are booming.
2009 profits for the fund were $41.66 billion, up significantly over 2008’s profits of $23.1 billion, according to China Daily. That’s an 83.4% change.
And all of these profits weren’t made just in the booming Chinese market. 11.7% of CIC’s profits were made outside the country.
The fund’s assets are now at $300 billion. That makes it the fifth largest in the world, according to most recent information.
