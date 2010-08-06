Is China's Sovereign Wealth Fund Selling Morgan Stanley Shares To Buy Liverpool Football Club?

It appears China’s sovereign wealth fund, CIC, is preparing a bid for Liverpool Football Club of the English Premier League, according to The Guardian. Kenny Huang, who was preparing the bid for Liverpool, now appears to be linked to China’s sovereign wealth fund as their deal maker in the UK.



The bid is reportedly being financed through the sale of Morgan Stanley shares by the CIC, which amount to $558 million. That number is equivalent to Liverpool’s outstanding debt, which is 351.4 pounds, or $558 million.

UPDATE: The CIC has denied they have any involvement with the bid, according to Sky Sports News.

The deal is being organised by Barclays.

This would not be the first foreign fund to invest in the English Premier League. Manchester City are owned by a fund that has tenuous links to Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund. Chelsea FC are owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abromavich. Arsenal FC are largely owned by an American, Stan Kroenke, and Uzbek, Alisher Usmanov. Manchester United are owned by the American Glazer family.

Even Liverpool are currently owned by a pair of Americans in Tom Hicks and George Gillett.

The deal would be the first outright sovereign wealth ownership of a club in the UK, and the press are notably intrigued by this possibility.

The front cover of today’s Times, via @sinos83:

