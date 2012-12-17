MARK CARNEY: The 'Candy Man' Of Central Banking

From Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory

Mark Carney, the Canadian central banker who was recently poached by the Bank of England, has gotten a lot of attention lately. And for the most part he’s received praise for his past accomplishments.



David Rosenberg recently dubbed him the Wayne Gretzky of central banking.

In a new note to clients, CIBC’s Chief Economist Avery Shenfield replaced the lyrics to the song “The Candy Man Can” with his own lyrics to show how Carney seemingly can do anything.

Via the Financial Post’s John Schmuel:

Who can take recession, cast off all the blue

Steer the yield curve lower get a miracle or two

The Carney Man, oh the Carney Man can

The Carney Man can ’cause he’s been the world’s best Gov

and makes the street feel good

Who can push stability, with bankers far and nigh

Make new capital targets look as easy as a pie

The Carney Man, oh the Carney Man can

The Carney Man can ’cause he’s led the FSB

with credibility

The Carney Man states economic fates

With a voice that’s so delicious

As he talks about his CPI wishes

You can see that he’s ambitious

Who can a make a forecast, of rate hikes coming soon

Back away tomorrow but retain the same old tune

The Carney Man, oh the Carney Man can

The Carney Man can so we keep from too much debt

and make our credit scores good

Who can go to London, be the newborn King

Guide the City bankers make the UK market sing

The Carney Man, oh the Carney Man can

The Carney Man can if there’s anyone who can

with all the mess to fix

Who will one day come back, bruised after his five

Looking for a new roost, perhaps on Sussex Drive

The Carney Man, oh the Carney Man can

The Carney Man can ’cause he’s Canadian through and through

and makes our hearts go oooooh

If you’re unfamiliar with the tune, here’s a clip from Willy Wonka and the Choclate Factory where the song is sung:

