MARK CARNEY: The 'Candy Man' Of Central Banking

Photo: YouTube
Mark Carney, the Canadian central banker who was recently poached by the Bank of England, has gotten a lot of attention lately. And for the most part he’s received praise for his past accomplishments.
David Rosenberg recently dubbed him the Wayne Gretzky of central banking.
In a new note to clients, CIBC’s Chief Economist Avery Shenfield replaced the lyrics to the song “The Candy Man Can” with his own lyrics to show how Carney seemingly can do anything.
Via the Financial Post’s John Schmuel:
Who can take recession, cast off all the blue
Steer the yield curve lower get a miracle or two
The Carney Man, oh the Carney Man can
The Carney Man can ’cause he’s been the world’s best Gov
and makes the street feel good
Who can push stability, with bankers far and nigh
Make new capital targets look as easy as a pie
The Carney Man, oh the Carney Man can
The Carney Man can ’cause he’s led the FSB
with credibility
The Carney Man states economic fates
With a voice that’s so delicious
As he talks about his CPI wishes
You can see that he’s ambitious
Who can a make a forecast, of rate hikes coming soon
Back away tomorrow but retain the same old tune
The Carney Man, oh the Carney Man can
The Carney Man can so we keep from too much debt
and make our credit scores good
Who can go to London, be the newborn King
Guide the City bankers make the UK market sing
The Carney Man, oh the Carney Man can
The Carney Man can if there’s anyone who can
with all the mess to fix
Who will one day come back, bruised after his five
Looking for a new roost, perhaps on Sussex Drive
The Carney Man, oh the Carney Man can
The Carney Man can ’cause he’s Canadian through and through
and makes our hearts go oooooh
If you’re unfamiliar with the tune, here’s a clip from Willy Wonka and the Choclate Factory where the song is sung:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.