Ciara and her son team up for the 'Hit Yo Groove' dance challenge on TikTok, and the video is adorable

- Ciara and her 5-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn showed off their moves while taking on the “Hit Yo Groove” challenge in the singer’s TikTok video on Wednesday.
- The 34-year-old and her son both donned sunglasses and flannels while dancing to RunitupTahj’s song, “Hit Yo Groove.”
- Ciara is one of the many celebrities who have entertained their families by creating TikTok videos while in self-isolation.
- Earlier this week, she featured her entire family – including her husband Russell Wilson, her sister-in-law Anna Wilson, son Future, and her daughter Sienna Princess Wilson – dancing to Wiz Khalifa’s song “Something New” in a TikTok video.
@ciaraMe N My Baby Boy. ##HitYoGrooveChallenge.
