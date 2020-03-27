Ciara and her son team up for the 'Hit Yo Groove' dance challenge on TikTok, and the video is adorable

Claudia Willen
Ciara/TikTokCiara and her son created a TikTok together.
@ciaraMe N My Baby Boy. ##HitYoGrooveChallenge.

loriginal sound – ciara

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.