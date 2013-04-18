Ciara Reignites Feud With Rihanna: 'She's Nuts Right Now'

Ciara rekindled a feud with Rihanna stemming from 2011.

In her softest baby voice, singer Ciara slammed Rihanna in a recent interview by saying “I don’t know what her problem is. I think she’s nuts right now. Like, whatever’s going on, because for me, it doesn’t make any sense.”



In 2011, the two singers publicly fought after Ciara said she ran into Rihanna at a party and she “wasn’t the nicest.”

Rihanna responded on Twitter, snapping, “My bad Ci, did I forget to tip you?”

When asked about the past feud during her most recent interview with Wild 94.9 radio, Ciara added, “I don’t have beef with anybody, but I’m not going to be disrespected either. I wish her well.”

“I don’t get it, but I wish her positivity,” Ciara added, referring to either the feud or Ri’s rekindled romance with Chris Brown.

Meanwhile, Rihanna canceled her most recent tour stop in Houston due to “illness” and has been on-and-off with Chris Brown for all of 2013.

Watch Ciara slam Rihanna’s latest life choices below:

