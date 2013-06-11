Ciara Served With Lawsuit While Performing On-Stage

Singer Ciara was performing on-stage at the L.A. Pride Festival on Saturday when an audience member handed her some paperwork.



Thinking it was for an autograph, Ciara grabbed the papers but threw them back down after realising what it was.

The lawsuit stems from a dispute with L.A. night club Hit Factory, which claims the singer bailed on her scheduled Friday night performance.

Ciara’s camp, meanwhile, maintains that they informed the club she could not be there — but the club continued to promote her appearance anyway.

Watch TMZ’s video of the awkward incident below:

