Some people are upset at the outfit Ciara wore to sing the National Anthem for the College Football Playoff championship

Ciara has caused a stir with the dress she wore (above) to sing the National Anthem prior to the College Football Championship game.

The feeling was that the dress was too revealing.

Bonnie Bernstein, who worked at ESPN for many years, was the most vocal at first, pointing out that children are watching and that Ciara should “cover up.”

Dear Ciara. You’re stunning. But this is a National Championship Game. Kids are watching. Cover up.

— Bonnie Bernstein (@BonnieBernstein) January 12, 2016

Another former ESPNer, Jason Whitlock then supported Bernstein calling the dress “inappropriate” and that the game was not the right venue for “nudity.”

Appropriate, fair tweet. The dress was inappropriate. Her voice was more than enough. Why distract w/nudity? https://t.co/Fv93ioO7TM

— Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) January 12, 2016

I’m 100 per cent serious. I’m not a prude. Love nudity. Not at national champ game. Inappropriate. https://t.co/LoTzEqBQQJ

— Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) January 12, 2016

Here is another view of the dress.

