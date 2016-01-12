Some people are upset at the outfit Ciara wore to sing the National Anthem for the College Football Playoff championship

Cork Gaines
CiaraChristian Petersen/Getty Images

Ciara has caused a stir with the dress she wore (above) to sing the National Anthem prior to the College Football Championship game.

The feeling was that the dress was too revealing.

Bonnie Bernstein, who worked at ESPN for many years, was the most vocal at first, pointing out that children are watching and that Ciara should “cover up.”

Another former ESPNer, Jason Whitlock then supported Bernstein calling the dress “inappropriate” and that the game was not the right venue for “nudity.”

Here is another view of the dress.

CiaraChristian Petersen/Getty Images

NOW WATCH: American tennis player displays remarkable sportsmanship by telling his opponent to challenge a bad call

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.