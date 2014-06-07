Someone Has Already Made A Terrorist Threat At The CIA's Twitter Account

The CIA joined Twitter today, and they have already tweeted twice. Everyone’s interested to see how the organisation will use this medium.

But we’re already seeing how some people are using the opportunity to get their own kind of attention.

Someone tweeted at the CIA, saying that they’re a terrorist.

Normally things like that might be taken as jokes, but back in April, we already saw one teenager in The Netherlands get arrested for tweeting to American Airlines that she was a terrorist.

The user who tweeted to the CIA saying they’re a terrorist also tweeted a photo of what looks like a direct message from the CIA. It doesn’t quite look authentic, though, so take it with a grain of salt.

Lindsey Adler from Buzzfeed spotted the tweet, and took a screenshot. Both the original tweet and the followup tweet with the DM message have since been deleted.

If we were to guess, we would think that the direct message screenshot was something that the user doctored in hopes of getting attention. As we saw after the American Airlines tweet, there were copycats who were trying to get their 15 minutes of fame.

What’s not a joke is the initial threat to the CIA. We’ll keep you posted if there are any developments on that end.

We’ve reached out to the CIA and will update this post if we hear back.

