The CIA Had An Amazing Tweet About Tupac's Whereabouts

Aly Weisman
Cia twittertwitter.com/CIA

The CIA celebrated its one month anniversary on Twitter Monday by answering five ridiculous questions the government agency gets all the time.

Whoever is handling the CIA’s social media is a real comedian.

1. The mystery of Tupac’s whereabouts. The CIA’s tweet about the rapper received more than 20,000 retweets within the first 30 minutes of its posting and is now over 104,000 retweets.

2. Stop asking the CIA about your forgotten passwords.

3. They apologized to Ellen DeGeneres, who tweeted a month ago when the CIA first joined Twitter that she hoped they would follow her back.

4.

5. And finally:

Whoever is doing the CIA’s social media, we applaud you.

