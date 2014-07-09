The CIA Had An Amazing Tweet About Tupac's Whereabouts

The CIA celebrated its one month anniversary on Twitter Monday by answering five ridiculous questions the government agency gets all the time.

Thanks for making our first month on @Twitter great! Today we take 10 mins to answer 5 of the top questions you’ve asked. #twitterversary

— CIA (@CIA) July 7, 2014

Whoever is handling the CIA’s social media is a real comedian.

1. The mystery of Tupac’s whereabouts. The CIA’s tweet about the rapper received more than 20,000 retweets within the first 30 minutes of its posting and is now over 104,000 retweets.

No, we don’t know where Tupac is. #twitterversary

— CIA (@CIA) July 7, 2014

2. Stop asking the CIA about your forgotten passwords.

No, we don’t know your password, so we can’t send it to you. #sorrynotsorry #twitterversary

— CIA (@CIA) July 7, 2014

3. They apologized to Ellen DeGeneres, who tweeted a month ago when the CIA first joined Twitter that she hoped they would follow her back.

Sorry for not following you back @TheEllenShow. But if you visit us maybe we can take a selfie? #twitterversary

— CIA (@CIA) July 7, 2014

4.

We flew an A-12 OXCART, not a SR-71 BLACKBIRD. Ours flew higher & faster. But, more on that later. #twitterversary pic.twitter.com/jLSCsn9RYn

— CIA (@CIA) July 7, 2014

5. And finally:

Whoever is doing the CIA’s social media, we applaud you.

