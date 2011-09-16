Propaganda? The CIA Has A Pile Of Screenplay Ideas For Hollywood Features

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Anyone looking for movie ideas now has another place to go for inspiration: the Central Intelligence Agency’s website.Under the “Entertainment Industry Liaison” page, the CIA has the treatment for a story called “The Vilification and Vindication of Colonel Kuklinski.” They’ve had other ideas in the past.



The website doesn’t appear to have been updated since July 2010, so maybe the CIA’s well of creativity has run dry. But Wired called attention to the page today in light of a letter from Rep. Peter King complaining that director Kathyrn Bigelow (of The Hurt Locker fame) was provided access to sensitive intelligence by the Pentagon.

She’s far from the only filmmaker the government has collaborated with. Jerry Bruckheimer, Michael Bay, and the makers of X-Men are also listed as receiving input from various departments and agencies.

