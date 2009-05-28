CIA Recruiting Spooks On Wall Street

The CIA is looking for a few good men (and women) to track the financial manuevers of international terrorists and the people who fund them.

According to the New York Post, the agency has started advertising the $160,000-a-year gig on Bloomberg Radio and is planning to hold interviews in Manhattan at, of course, an undisclosed location.

The CIA is looking to hire the same investment bankers and financial gurus that many hold responsible for sinking the economy to help President Obama pick up the pieces — and also catch a few millionaire terrorists.

