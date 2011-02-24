CIA Operative Raymond Davis Threatens Hunger Strike From Pakistani Prison

Former US Special Forces operator and current CIA contractor Raymond Davis, who stands accused of a double murder in Lahore, Pakistan, is threatening a hunger strike from his prison cell. The Hindustan Times reports that Davis is demanding an immediate decision from Pakistani authorities on his diplomatic immunity status. And he wants security cameras removed from areas near his jail cell.



The last thing on earth the Pakistani government is likely to grant Mr. Davis is an immediate decision on his diplomatic immunity status. As we reported yesterday, the Pakistan government fears that a decision favourable to Mr. Davis would cause a popular insurrection in Lahore and perhaps Islamabad as well. Pakistan’s government hangs by a thread. The Davis case, for them, offers nothing but trouble.

Mr. Davis understands this. His concern is that his government agrees with the Pakistani government and would prefer that he languish in prison for a very long time (or at least until the uproar subsides). The longer he’s in prison, Mr. Davis knows all too well, the more likely it is he will leave it in a body-bag. Thus his hunger strike.

It’s his only leverage. If he can connect to the American public in some fashion, or have a radio talk show host like Rush Limbaugh take up his cause, then he won’t be forgotten. If he can’t connect, he will be forgotten, and doomed.

Fantasies about a Mission Impossible-like rescue mission are generally dismissed out of hand.

