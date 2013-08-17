The CIA Has Finally Confirmed That Area 51 Exists

Wikimedia Commons A satellite image of Area 51 from 2000 shows dry Groom Lake just northeast of the site.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The CIA is acknowledging the existence of Area 51 in newly declassified documents.

George Washington University’s National Security Archive obtained a CIA history of the U-2 spy plane program through a public records request and released it Thursday.

National Security Archive senior fellow Jeffrey Richelson reviewed the history in 2002, but all mentions of Area 51 had been redacted.

Richelson says he requested the history again in 2005 and received a version a few weeks ago with mentions of Area 51 restored.

Officials have already acknowledged in passing the existence of the facility in central Nevada where the government is believed to test intelligence tools and weapons.

Richelson believes the new document shows the CIA is becoming less secretive about Area 51’s existence, if not about what goes on there.

