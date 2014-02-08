CIA And FBI Agents Are Not Welcome At This Restaurant Outside Sochi

AP A sign that says ‘We do not serve FBI and CIA agents,’ hangs outside a restaurant on the opening day of the 2014 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 7, 2014, in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia.

Associated Press photographer Jae C. Hong captured a photo of this sign outside a restaurant in the mountains near Sochi, Russia.

The sign makes clear that FBI and CIA agents aren’t welcome, although the AP notes that “it isn’t clear what the restaurant’s policy is toward the NSA.”

One can imagine that any agent of the U.S. intelligence apparatus is not very welcome in or around Russia, generally speaking.

The restaurant is in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, where the Olympic skiing and snowboarding competitions are taking place.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.