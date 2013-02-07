CIA Finally Allows Online Filing Of Freedom Of Information Requests

Photo: via CIA.gov

In a strange twist of transparency, the CIA is allowing info-seekers to file online Freedom Of Information (FOIA) requests.Previously, requests would have to be mailed or faxed. Now one only has to fill out a few fields with relevant information and boom, the request is filed.



Cryptome reports that opportunity began on Feb. 1, although the CIA will only respond to the requests using snailmail.

The Agency message about the change says it’s to help the CIA FOIA department process requests.

The spy agency has a lot of leeway as to whether they will divulge information in response to a request since it can say—as they did in the case of this Benghazi FOIA—that the information is “intelligence sources and methods information that is protected from disclosure.”

“With respect to Item 1, in accordance with section 3.6(a) of Executive Order 13526, the CIA can neither confirm nor deny the existence or nonexistence of records responsive to your request. The fact of the existence or nonexistence of requested records is currently and properly classified and is intelligence sources and methods information that is protected from disclosure by section 6 of the CIA Act of 1949, as amended, and section 102A(i)(1) of the National Security Act of 1947, as amended. Therefore, your request is denied pursuant to FOIA exemptions (b)(1) and (b)(3).”

Nevertheless it’s worth a shot, especially now that it’s so easy.

