The Great Baby Bump Conspiracy And The Sexiest Woman Alive — Here's Your Morning Gossip

- There are multiple reports speculating that Beyonce is wearing a fake baby bump, which probably just means there are multiple celebrity reporters that need to dial down the conspiracy theories. Her rep called the rumours “stupid,” then B turned around and launched a maternity line. Boom.
- Courteney Cox showed up with daughter Coco to support David Arquette on “Dancing With the Stars” this week — but was overheard at a New York restaurant vowing that soap star J.R. Martinez will definitely take the mirrorball trophy.
- Chynna Phillips was voted off “DWTS” last night, and you can tell producers are pretty excited to have “you know, the one nobody knew” out of the way.
- And speaking of baby bumps: we’re not one for are-they-or-aren’t-they, but this photo of Jessica Simpson — well, if she was our friend, we’d be calling her screaming right now.
- Sara Leal is breaking her silence (it’s always really hard to get 22-year-old celebrity mistresses to start talking, right?) She says Ashton Kutcher wanted to have a threesome and other tawdry things.
- And the sexiest woman alive, according to Esquire? Rihanna. Correction: Rihanna with a piece of seaweed draped over her shoulder.
