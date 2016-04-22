Chyna posted this last video message to fans just days before her untimely death

Getty Images Chyna at the Comedy Central Roast Of Flavour Flav in 2007.

Wrestling pioneer Chyna shared one of her final mornings of life with her many fans on YouTube.

The WWE star, who was found dead Wednesday, posted a video on Sunday titled “Wake Up!” to her more than 11,000 YouTube subscribers. Appearing without makeup, she shared her morning ritual with fans.

“Morning everyone,” a groggy Chyna said at the top of the video, while taping herself with one hand. She then pointed the camera out toward her view of the beach. “Just waking up to this.”

Known for her fitness, the star began her day by chugging liquids.

“I’m a water person. That’s very important… I drink as much as I can of it,” she said.

She also spoke of a food delivery service she hoped to get off the ground, but was dashed by the need to attain permits.

“Just this amazing idea,” she said. “Unfortunately, it’s not going to happen.”

Chyna then prepared a smoothie on-camera and chugged it down.

“Breakfast of champions!” she exclaimed.

She ends the 13-minute video with a promise she was unable to keep.

“Have a beautiful, beautiful, beautiful day today. And I’m sure I’ll be posting more things as this day goes on,” she said.

Chyna, whose real name was Joan Marie Laurer, was found dead in her Redondo Beach home. She was 45 years old. The coroner was unable to provide any information on the cause of death.

Though she posed for Playboy and appeared in adult films and on reality TV, Chyna is best known for breaking barriers during her time on WWE. Dubbed the “9th Wonder of the World,” the incredibly fit Chyna wrestled men and was WWE’s women’s champion for a time, and the only woman to hold the organisation’s intercontinental championship.

Watch her final YouTube video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.