Chyna's manager says the wrestler died from an accidental drug overdose

Chyna’s manager believes he knows how the groundbreaking female wrestler died.

“She accidentally and unintentionally misused her legally prescribed medication over the course of two to three weeks. It’s an epidemic,” the wrestler’s manager Anthony Anzaldo told NBC News.

Anzaldo said that the wrestler was using Ambien and Valium to sleep.

The manager discovered Chyna’s body on April 20 in her home in Redondo Beach, California, after not being able to contact her. She had been dead for about three days by then. He said there was no alcohol or drugs found at the scene.

“She fell asleep on Sunday night and peacefully took her last breath,” Anzaldo said.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has not identified a cause of death. The decision is pending further investigation, including whether Chyna suffered from a concussion. Autopsy and toxicology results could take two months.

Chyna (real name: Joan Marie Laurer) was 45 years old.

Though she posed for Playboy and appeared in adult films and on reality TV, Chyna is best known for breaking barriers during her time on WWE.

Dubbed the “9th Wonder of the World,” the incredibly fit Chyna wrestled men, was WWE’s women’s champion for a time, and the only woman to hold the organisation’s intercontinental championship.

