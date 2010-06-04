CHUTZPAH: Obama Brags About The Jobs Report

This is ballsy.



We figured Barack Obama would use his speech today to argue about the need for more stimulus, and say “we have more to do” but actually he’s bragging about today’s jobs report, which was clearly weak, due to the lack of private sector hiring.

He did at least acknowledge that much of the gains were temporary, though he touted the private sector’s net plus jobs creation — which is true, except at just over 40K new jobs created, this is not enough to keep up with new entrants into the work force.

He is also touting more stimulus: investing in new technologies, more support for the unemployed, and more support for states so that they don’t have to cut jobs.

To his credit, the market seems to like the talk. The NASDAQ is now down only 1.3%, and the Dow is off just 160.

