AdMob Founder Omar Hamoui's New Company Is An Idea Factory

That’s the FTC on the phone? I’m in a meeting.

Photo: delirium.com

AdMob founder Omar Hamoui bailed quickly after Google bought his company, and as we reported in December, he’s already at work on a new project.Today, TechCrunch reported some new details about Hamoui’s new startup: It’s called Churn Labs, and it’s basically an idea factory, co-founded with former AdMob engineer Mike Rowehl.



They will hire people, come up with ideas, spin them off, and take around 40% of the equity, giving the other 60% to the employees. Sequoia Capital is involved in financing the project, and will get some of the equity in the spun-off companies.

Sounds interesting, and fun!

