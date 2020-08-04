23 photos of churches that were turned into beautiful homes

Courtesy of All Saints House A cosy, remodeled kitchen in a former church.

Across the world, people are buying old churches and turning them into modern homes.

One couple in Maryland renovated in a $US320,000 church, but they have kept most of the original architecture.

An Australian couple also kept the architecture when they remodeled a Presbyterian church in Melbourne.

A converted Gothic church in London is on the market for $US7.7 million.

Across the world, people are purchasing churches that date back centuries and turning these beautiful pieces of architecture into modern homes with pools, granite countertops, and office spaces.

Take a look at five churches that have been converted into exquisite living spaces.

One couple in Maryland bought a church for $US320,000 and turned it into a family home.

Courtesy of All Saints House The All Saints’ Church.

All Saints’ Church was built 120 years ago and functioned as a place of worship until the ’50s. It was deconsecrated two decades later and then sold to a few different owners, including one who turned it into a home. Anastasiia and Gunther bought it in 2017 for $US320,000 with the intention of renovating it.

Throughout the renovation project, which is ongoing, the couple has made it their mission to preserve much of the original architecture.

Courtesy of All Saints House The kitchen of the house.

“We try to keep everything as original as possible, as the owners prior to us did,” Anastasiia told Business Insider. “We don’t want to change anything that would damage the architectural integrity of the building.”

The great hall is arguably the best room in the house.

Courtesy of All Saints House The great hall.

The ceilings in the great hall reach 25 feet.

One of the biggest challenges for the couple was finding furniture big enough to fit the 2,500-square-foot home.

Courtesy of All Saints House The great hall.

The couple had to buy new furniture because their old belongings were too small. They had to purchase a 12-foot couch to fill the great hall.

The master bedroom is a loft that overlooks the large great hall.

Courtesy of All Saints House The master bedroom.

Overall, the house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

A church in Exeter, Connecticut, was built in the 19th century and was turned into a luxury home.

Peter J. DePatie/Pete’s Precision Photo, LLC The church.

The church, which was built in 1849, underwent a renovation between 1985 and 1996 and was turned into a livable home. The converted church is now for sale for $US1.3 million.

The interior has large, open spaces that are great for entertaining and everyday life.

Peter J. DePatie/Pete’s Precision Photo, LLC The living space has been remodeled.

The walls are painted white and the floors are a light shade to match.

The 8,543-square-foot house has three bedrooms.

Peter J. DePatie/Pete’s Precision Photo, LLC A living space.

The home features stone, marble, and wood textures.

Some of the church’s original details have been preserved.

Peter J. DePatie/Pete’s Precision Photo, LLC The renovated church.

Although the house includes modern appliances, some of the church’s original architecture remains.

The lower part of the steeple has been turned into a rooftop patio.

Peter J. DePatie/Pete’s Precision Photo, LLC The steeple is now a patio.

From the converted steeple, you can see the Connecticut River.

A Gothic church in London has been converted into an urban mansion.

Courtesy of The Modern House Gothic church.

The 6,000-square-foot mansion is now for sale for $US7.7 million.

The large great room has the church’s original arches throughout the expansive room.

Courtesy of The Modern Hosue The living space.

The great hall has a kitchen, a dining room, a living room, and a grand piano.

There’s a spiral staircase that leads to the bedrooms upstairs.

Courtesy of The Modern Home The stairs.

The staircase also highlights the home’s original stained-glass windows.

The modern bedroom sits on the second floor of the converted church.

Courtesy of The Modern Home The bedroom.

In all, the house has four bedrooms.

The home even has an enclosed garden courtyard.

Courtesy of The Modern Home The courtyard.

The great hall also opens up onto the small, but private courtyard.

A couple bought a Presbyterian church in Melbourne, Australia, and made it into a luxury mini-mansion.

realestate.com.au/ YouTube The church in Australia.

John and Jan Williamson bought the church, which dates back to the 18th century. It happens to be the first Presbyterian church in the country.

In the main room, the couple kept the middle aisle and the high ceilings.

realestate.com.au/ YouTube The main room in the house.

The church originally had two aisles, but the couple only kept one open, converting the other to a kitchen and living space, they told RealEstate.com.au‘s series The Converted.

Their bedrooms are located upstairs on a mezzanine level that the couple built.

Additionally, the couple added a modern swimming pool to the historic church.

realestate.com.au/ Youtube The swimming pool.

“Pardon the pun, but we’re very blessed,” Jan told RealEstate.com.

This San Franciscan church is a century old and has been turned into a luxury townhouse.

Courtesy of Christopher Pike The Light House.

The church, known as The Light House, was built in 1915 and later became a church for Christian Scientists. Right before it was going to be demolished, a seismic engineer bought it and renovated the building in 2011.

The building is now separated into three different condos, each costing $US6.5 million.

Courtesy of Christopher Pike The entranceway to the condo.

The original wood walls of the building have remained throughout the renovation process.

In one of the condos, there are wide open spaces paired with modern appliances.

Courtesy of Christopher Pike One of the condos in the building.

This condo is 5,525 square feet, and it has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Most of the building’s original architecture has been preserved as well.

Courtesy of Christopher Pike One of the condos in the building.

Throughout the condos, you will find original brickwork and industrial beams.

However, it requires a “very special buyer,” according to the realtor.

Courtesy of Christopher Pike A foyer in the house.

McGuire Real Estate leasing agent Jeanne Zimmermann told Business Insider, “Conversion properties are very popular to a niche market.”

