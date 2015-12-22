A church took the 'Star Wars' frenzy as an opportunity to teach a biblical lesson

A church in Berlin, Germany, took advantage of the hysteria surrounding the release of the latest “Star Wars” film to get more people to come to church.

During the weekend in which “The Force Awakens” had a record-breaking opening at the box office, the Zionskirche invited members and visitors to dress up as their favourite “Star Wars” character. Yes, even those from the dark side.

An organist played the “Star Wars” theme music, and the clergy used lightsabers to compare the message in “Star Wars” to the message of the Bible, comparing the biblical struggle between good and evil to the struggle between light and dark in “Star Wars.”

Kathrin Breustedt, who attended the service, elaborated that “It is simply about laying down weapons and choosing the peaceful way. So it fits together nicely.”

“People know ‘Star Wars,’ but unfortunately they do not know the Bible so well anymore, but if you combine the Bible with ‘Star Wars’ then you get people coming to church again,” said Lucas Ludewig, one of the clergy who conducted the service.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

