Anarchist Band Speak Of "Horror" After UK Independence Party Use One Of Their Songs

Anarchist pop group Chumbawumba have spoken of their anger that Nigel Farange‘s UKIP party has used their 1990s hit single “Tubthumping” at a party conference, reports The Guardian.



Band member Dunstan Bruce spoke of “total and absolute outrage and horror” when hearing the news:

“This song being used by Ukip is so wrong. I am absolutely appalled that this grubby little organisation are stealing our song to use for their own ends. It’s beyond the pail and if they use it again we will consider legal action.”

Another band member called UKIP “bigots” and “racist”.

Chumbwumba had an international hit with the song in 1997, but were better known in the 1980s for their involvement in the anarchist-punk (aka “crustpunk”) movement. As such, they are not a great fit for the eurosceptic, right-wing populist UKIP party.

BONUS:

