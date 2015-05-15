Chuka Umunna withdraws from the Labour leadership race

REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth Labour’s shadow business secretary Chuka Umunna.

Shadow business secretary Chuka Umunna has withdrawn his candidacy for the Labour leadership.

Umunna was considered one of the favourties to succeed Ed Miliband following the party’s disappointing perfomance in the General Election.

This story is being updated.

