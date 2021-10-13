‘Chucky’ star says the Chucky doll felt ‘alive’ when he acted with it: ‘It’s actually kind of freaky’

Zackary Arthur plays Jake Webber, a bullied kid who finds Chucky at a yard sale. Steve Wilkie / USA Network

“Chucky” star Zackary Arthur said that the Chucky doll felt “alive” when he acted against it.

Arthur plays the main character in Syfy’s “Chucky” TV series that is a sequel to the original movies.

Arthur also said in a roundtable for “Chucky” that he was freaked out by the Chucky doll.

The series is a follow-up to the 2017 "Cult of Chucky" movie, with the horror franchise's original creator Don Mancini returning to write all the episodes.

In a roundtable Zoom interview attended by Insider, Arthur said he was freaked out by how life-like the Chucky doll was.

“You would think that you wouldn’t connect with the [Chucky] doll that much because it’s a robot but it’s alive,” Arthur said.

“What they do with this new doll, it’s the same look but with new mechanics inside of it. It has a lot more expressions and it’s actually kind of freaky with the way it does that. And it’s almost like working with another actor so it’s easy to connect with the doll and act with him.”

Zackary Arthur and Alyvia Alyn Lind with the Chucky doll. Steve Wilkie / USA Network

Arthur also revealed that the crew played voiceovers of Chucky’s voice actor Brad Dourif on speakers whenever the doll would need to speak.

“We did hear him everywhere,” Arthur said. “It was kind of like the room was speaking, like the voice of God. He (Dourif) wasn’t there but he was there spiritually.

Arthur’s co-star Alyvia Alyn Lind also said she was amazed by how life-like the Chucky doll was.

She said at the roundtable call: “Chucky is obviously iconic. It’s crazy to see how real [the Chucky doll] is. You don’t feel like you’re working with a doll at all.”

“There is an incredible team of puppeteers who is on every single movement that the doll makes,” Lind continued. “Every eyebrow raise, every blink, every single movement and it just really makes it come to life. You kinda have to remind yourself that you’re standing in front of an iconic figure. He may be 2 feet (0.61m) but he has a big following.”

Arthur was not as much of a fan of the doll.

“The doll is really really freaky,” The young actor admitted at the roundtable interview. “Seeing everyone working on him does not make it any easier.”

Arthur added that he was happy he wasn’t given the real doll at the end of filming joking that he didn’t “want to be killed overnight.”