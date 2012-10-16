Chuck Yeager Says Baumgartner's Record-Breaking Space Jump Is Nothing New

Dina Spector

Former U.S. Air Force test pilot Chuck Yeager appeared on CNBC today to discuss Felix Baumgartner’s record-breaking 24-mile jump to Earth yesterday.  

Yeager famously broke the speed of sound in a rocket plane on Oct. 14 1947 — exactly 65 years before Baumgartner’s feat.  

The feisty 89-year-old didn’t seem too impressed with Baumgartner’s accomplishment; he essentially dismissed it as something that had been done before.  

“That was done 14 to 15 years ago by previous individuals. So basically he [Baumgartner] didn’t uncover anything,” he told CNBC’s Brian Sullivan.  

You can watch the full clip at CNBC

Chuck Yeager

Photo: CNBC Screenshot

