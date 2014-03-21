9 Incredible Achievements Of The 91-Year-Old Retired Air Force General Who Broke The Sound Barrier

REUTERS Retired Air Force General Chuck Yeager answers questions from the media, during a press conference honouring the 50th anniversary of his first supersonic flight, October 14 at Edwards Air Force Base, California. Yeager broke the sound barrier in 1949 in a Bell X-1 aircraft similar to the one behind him, nicknamed ‘Glamourous Glennis.

There has never been anyone quite like retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Chuck Yeager.

Yeager, 91, has led a life full of unbelievable heroics and achievements epic enough to warrant having a book, “The Right Stuff,” and a movie made about him.

Here are 9 of the amazing things Yeager has done so for in life.

When fighting in World War Two, Yeager became the first in his flight group to make “ace in a day” — he shot down five enemies in a single mission.

upload.wikimedia.org

Yeager’s P-51D-20NA, which he named Glamorous Glen III.

Yeager also scored one of the first air-to-air victories of the war against a German Messerschmitt ME262 jet fighter.

upload.wikimedia.org Messerschmitts were the world’s first operational jet fighters.

On October 14, 1947, Yeager was the first person to break the sound barrier by flying an X-1 at Mach 1.07. At the time, he had two broken ribs which he sustained from falling off a horse two days before the flight.

upload.wikimedia.org Chuck Yeager posing in the cockpit of the X-1, the vehicle that he broke the soundbarrier with.

After an enemy pilot defected to South Korea, Yeager tested his MiG-15 becoming one of the first American pilots to fly that craft.

Yeager became the first commandant of the USAF Aerospace Research Pilot School. Simultaneously, he also set a record for completing five flights in the NASA M2-F1 lifting body.

upload.wikimedia.org The M2-F1 is an unpowered prototype aircraft that is towed through the air by another aircraft.

On June 22, 1969 Yeager was promoted to the rank of brigadier general and became the vice-commander of the Seventeenth Air Force.

In 1986 Yeager drove the Chevrolet Corvette pace car for the 70th anniversary of the Indianapolis 500 at the age of 63.

On October 14, 2012, the 65 anniversary of breaking the sound barrier, Yeager broke it again at the age of 89.

To celebrate his 90th birthday, Yeager went skydiving in 2013.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.