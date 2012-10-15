Chuck Yeager Broke The Speed Of Sound In A Rocket Plane 65 Years Ago Today

Chuck Yeager

Chuck Yeager became the first man to break the speed of the sound in a rocket plane on Oct. 14, 1947.Exactly 65 years later, Felix Baumgartner will try to become the first skydiver to break the speed of sound.



When asked how he felt about blasting through the sound barrier on the same day as the U.S. Air Force Captain, Baumgartner responded on the Red Bull Stratos blog:

In 65 years, it goes to show there are still challenges to overcome and you should never lose sight of trying to achieve them. I would be proud to be a part of that group of explorers.

Yeager flew 662 miles per hour to break the speed of sound at 40,000 feet (the speed of sound varies with temperature).

Baumgartner will jump from an altitude of 120,000 feet hoping to break the speed of sound when he pushes past 690 mph. That should happen within about 40 seconds of the jump.

Watch Yeager make history below:



