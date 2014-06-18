CHUCK TODD: The Public Is Telling Obama His Presidency Is 'Over'

A new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll released Wednesday found some disastrous-looking numbers for President Barack Obama — and NBC’s Chuck Todd said they amounted to the public telling Obama his presidency is “over.”

“This poll is a disaster for the president,” Todd said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Wednesday. “You look at the presidency here. Lowest job rating — tied for the lowest. Lowest on foreign policy. His administration is seen as less competent than the Bush administration, post-Katrina.”

But the number that really stood out to Todd was one in which a clear majority of respondents said they believed Obama could no longer lead the country through the rest of his presidency. According to the poll, 54% said he “cannot lead and get the job done” throughout the rest of his term, compared with just 42% who said the opposite.

And 41% said the Obama administration’s performance has gotten worse over the past year, compared with just 15% who said it has improved.

“On the issue of do you believe you can still lead, and a majority believe not,” Todd said. “Essentially, the public is saying, ‘Your presidency is over’ by saying a number like that — 54% saying he no longer has the ability to lead and solve problems. That’s one of those things [where] you’re sitting at the White House going, ‘Wow.'”

