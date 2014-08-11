REPORT: Chuck Todd 'Likely' To Take Over NBC's 'Meet The Press'

A major shakeup might be in the works at NBC’s flagship weekend political chat show “Meet The Press.”

According to an exclusive item published by Politico’s Mike Allen in his Playbook newsletter Monday morning, Chuck Todd is “likely” to succeed David Gregory as moderator of the weekly show. Rumours have been swirling about Gregory’s departure in recent months as “Meet The Press” struggled with ratings against the other network Sunday talk shows. NBC has previously denied rumours of Gregory’s imminent exit.

Todd is currently the host of MSNBC’s “Daily Rundown.” He also serves as a reporter and analyst for NBC News.

Allen said the changeover is “expected to be announced in coming weeks” and that Gregory is “unlikely to remain at the network.” However, Allen also noted “sources caution that nothing is definite or decided.” A spokesperson for NBC News did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

