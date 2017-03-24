Chuck Schumer says he'll vote 'no' on Trump's Supreme Court nominee

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Thursday he will not support the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

Schumer’s announcement likely signals a Democratic attempt to filibuster Gorsuch’s nomination — Republicans currently need 60 votes to confirm the judge, unless they opt to trigger the so-called “nuclear option” to eliminate the filibuster and confirm Gorsuch with just 51 votes.

