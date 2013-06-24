Chuck Schumer Goes On Furious Tirade At Vladimir Putin For Allowing Edward Snowden To Land In Russia

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin Sunday, saying he stuck “a finger in the eye of the United States” by allowing NSA leaker Edward Snowden to land in Moscow.



“What’s infuriating here is Prime Minister Putin of Russia aiding and abetting Snowden’s escape. The bottom line is very simple,” Schumer said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Allies are supposed to treat each other in decent ways, and Putin always seems almost eager to put a finger in the eye of the United States, whether it is Syria, Iran, and now, of course, with Snowden. That’s not how allies should treat one another, and I think it will have serious consequences for the United States-Russia relationship.”

Schumer’s comments came after reports that Snowden — who has claimed responsibility for leaking a trove of details about the National Security Agency’s surveillance programs — left Hong Kong and flew to Russia.

Schumer said that because of Russia’s “state-controlled” nature, he believed it “likely” that Putin knew about Snowden’s plans and personally approved the flight.

