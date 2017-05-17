SCHUMER: 'The country is being tested in unprecedented ways'

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor Tuesday he was “shaken” by a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI director James Comey to shut down the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

“Mr. President, in a week full of revelation after revelation, on a day when we thought things couldn’t get any worse, they have,” Schumer said.

“The country is being tested in unprecedented ways. I say to all of my colleagues in the Senate: History is watching.”

The New York Times reported that Comey had written a memo detailing a conversation he had with Trump in the Oval Office in February. The memo reportedly says that Trump told Comey, “I hope you can let this go” and called Flynn “a good guy.”

Comey and Trump’s meeting reportedly took place one day after Flynn was asked to resign over revelations that he had lied to Vice President Mike Pence about conversations with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

The White House released a statement on Tuesday denying that Trump had asked Comey to end the investigation.

The news comes the day after an explosive report from The Washington Post that Trump had shared highly classified information with Kislyak and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov after they met last week.

“We are only one day removed from stunning allegations that the president may have divulged classified information to a known adversary,” Schumer said Tuesday.

“Concerns about our national security, the rule of law, the independence of our nation’s highest law enforcement agencies are mounting.”

Watch Schumer’s remarks below:

WATCH: my speech following @nytimes report indicating POTUS asked former FBI Dir Comey to end Natl Security Adviser Flynn investigation: pic.twitter.com/PMiG5DUXa1

— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 16, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.